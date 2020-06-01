Officials did not report any injuries after a semi truck transporting bleach products caught fire on I-70 near Manhattan Saturday night.
Geary County and Riley County Fire, as well as the Manhattan Fire Department’s HazMat team, responded to the area, east of Deep Creek Road around mile marker 316, at 10 p.m.
Crews were able to contain the fire, and a Kansas City HazMat response team also helped with cleaning up the scene.
Riley County EMS treated the truck driver for smoke inhalation on site.
Officials closed one eastbound lane as they worked until about 6 p.m. Sunday.