Officials did not report any injuries Wednesday after extinguishing a fire that spread underneath the main floor in a southwest Manhattan residence.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 2905 Hickory Court around 8:50 a.m.
The occupants, Anna and Aaron Bowyer, had attempted to extinguish the fire, which started from a fault with the fireplace, but crews found the single-home residence still showing light smoke inside.
Firefighters discovered the fire had spread underneath the fireplace in the cavity between the floor and basement ceiling. The occupants also had reported that their cat was scratching at a closet door, and they saw fire above the ceiling when they opened it.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 15 minutes.
Officials estimated the fire caused about $17,500 in damage to the structure and its contents, and investigators ruled it as accidental.
Property records list the Bowyers as the home owners.
A total of nine firefighters responded to the incident on two fire apparatus, and the last units cleared the scene at 10:15 a.m.