Manhattan fire officials said no one was injured after a fire broke out at K-State's Edward Hall early Tuesday morning.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1810 Kerr Drive at about 6:25 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they saw the three-story office building showing smoke from a third-floor window.
Ryan Almes, MFD deputy chief, said crews quickly entered the building and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. There had been people inside the building at the time, he said, but MFD did not report any injuries.
Investigators determined the fire began accidentally because of a problem with an HVAC unit. Officials estimated the incident caused about $20,000 in damage to the building's structure and contents.
Edwards Hall is a general administration building that houses K-State's human capital services and university police departments.
A total of 18 firefighters and six fire apparatus responded to the incident, and some crews were still on scene Tuesday morning.