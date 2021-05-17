Manhattan firefighters reported no injuries after a fire damaged an unoccupied apartment complex on Yuma Street Saturday evening.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a building fire at 1200 Yuma St. at about 8:10 p.m.
When crews arrived at the scene, they saw the two-story, three-unit apartment building showing smoke from the second floor.
Firefighters searched the building for occupants but didn’t find anyone inside. They contained the fire within 10 minutes.
Only one unit was affected by the fire, and officials continued to investigate a potential cause Monday. Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes said the fire started in the upstairs bedroom, and preliminary reports indicate it was likely accidental.
Officials estimated the total damage loss to be about $17,500 to the structure and its contents.
Property records list the building owners as Shirley and Keith Vogts of Manhattan.
A total of 17 firefighters responded on six fire vehicles with the last units still on scene at the time of this release. No injuries were reported.