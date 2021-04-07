Officials did not report any injuries after a fire broke out at a Randolph home early Wednesday morning.
Riley County Fire District No. 1 responded to a structure fire at 20030 Droll Road in Randolph at 2:32 a.m.
An overnight severe thunderstorm passed through the area Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing with it gusts up to 70 miles per hour and frequent lighting. Officials said they believe a lightning strike may have caused the fire.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said two occupants evacuated the residence before crews arrived, and the fire department saved most of the renters’ belongings.
Crews contained the fire around 4:30 a.m. and the last units left the scene about an hour later.
Most of the estimated $25,000 in damage occurred in the kitchen and upstairs bedroom.
Property records list the home owner as Gerod Glanzer of Randolph.
Responding units included Mayday, Peach Grove, Swede Creek, Randolph, Riley, Leoardville, University Park and Keats Fire.