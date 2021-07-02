Manhattan firefighters reported no injuries following a Friday morning fire that damaged a one-story building containing three townhomes.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire at 1621 Woodcrest Drive at 8:17 a.m. Friday.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found a one-story structure with light smoke showing. Eighteen firefighters responded on six fire apparatuses and cleared the fire around 11 a.m. The fire department said the fire was contained in one home. The other two units experienced smoke damage.
The fire department estimates a loss of $20,000 in contents and $20,000 to the structure. Officials said the fire started accidentally because of stain-soaked rags self-heating.
Property records list the building owner as Judy Roland of the same address.