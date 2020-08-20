Editor’s note: The Mercury is highlighting new principals in the Manhattan-Ogden school district for the 2020-21 school year.
Danny Simon, the new principal at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, has great memories of his school years growing up in Hays. He wants today’s children to have a similar experience, which is why he went into education.
Simon, 29, graduated from Fort Hays State University in 2014 and started his teaching career in a fifth-grade classroom at Northview Elementary School before going to Salina and teaching fourth grade for a year.
“One of the reasons that I really wanted to get into teaching was because of the impact that a lot of the educators had on me growing up,” he said. “I remember the fun activities that we would do and just getting to be with my friends.”
Combining his love for school and his natural ability to get along with and communicate with children, he said becoming a teacher was something he had long seen himself doing.
The age group he chose goes back to having fun.
“At that age, they just got a really unique and interesting sense of humor,” he said. “It’s something that kind of meshes well with my personality. They’re also a lot more independent at that age — they are just a lot of fun.”
While he can joke with them and relate to them, he also sees the upper elementary years as the beginning of a child’s transformation into a young adult.
“It’s just a really neat age for me to see kids grow and develop,” he said.
This year, he moved out of Salina and the classroom. He is back in Manhattan, this time as an administrator.
“I think I’m prepared and ready for this new adventure,” he said.
Co-workers have encouraged him throughout his career to someday pursue an administrator role because of his leadership skills, and the time was right, he said.
“One thing that I really wanted to do was help support teachers and create a work environment that was really conducive for student learning and for teacher success and autonomy as well,” he said. “Moving into the principalship really enables me to have a greater impact on the students. I can make a bigger impact across a much larger swath of students than just the ones that are in my classroom.”
He describes himself as a servant type of leader who will try to make the work environment as enjoyable for possible. He will do that by giving the staff the tools and resources they need to do their jobs successfully, he said.
“From my leadership standpoint, one thing that I like to do is just make sure that people are being taken care of and that people’s voices are being heard and taking into consideration,” he said. “That is something that I’ve really valued in a lot of leaders that I’ve worked under. And that’s something that I want to emulate with the staff here at Woodrow.”
One thing his mentors never taught him how to deal with was teaching in a pandemic. The challenge of creating an educational environment while maintaining safety for staff and students, is a learning process. In a sense, every principal is a first-year principal this year, he said.
“We are navigating waters that have never been navigated before,” he said. “We’re all in this together. And I’ve got to say the group of elementary principals here is a phenomenal group of individuals. We all have just a razor like focus on student safety and getting schools open in a way that is meaningful and, and good for kids.”
Any special projects he may have wanted to take on as principal is on the back burner until after COVID-19.
“My biggest project right now is just making sure that we have the resources that we need to make sure that kids are safe when they come into our doors,” he said. “That’s where my focus is now. In the future there are some things that I would like to do … but for right now, I think that my focus is on just making sure that that teachers have what they need to reach their kids emotional or educationally and keep everybody safe.”