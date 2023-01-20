A new wing to hold them all.
Current and former Manhattan-Ogden school board members got a tour of the eastern addition to the Manhattan High School West Campus building Thursday morning.
MHS principal Mike Dorst and district construction owners representative Trisha Brooke-Fruendt led the small group of board members, and The Mercury, through the finished hallways and classrooms of what officials had been calling the “freshman wing.” Brooke-Fruendt said district administrators decided during the design phase of the project that there was no point in segregating 450 ninth-graders as they merged into the West Campus facility from the East Campus at 901 Poyntz Ave.
“For example, in a math class, there’s value to having not just 9th graders together in algebra or geometry,” Dorst said. “To be able to have somebody like a junior, who is struggling with geometry, to have them in a class with a range of students … now you have a blended class with some peer tutoring.”
In total, work that was part of the district’s $129.5 million bond issue passed in 2018 has added about 70,000 square feet to MHS West. The eastern portion of the project added 48,000 square feet to D and E halls and 25 classrooms. Large glass panels that span the height of the wing offer clear views down Poyntz Avenue to the east, and from the upper levels people can see the large white “KS” lettering on the hill on the eastern edge of Manhattan. The exterior design of the addition closely matches what representatives of MultiStudio, formerly Gould Evans architecture firm, and McCownGordon Construction presented to board members in February 2020.
“I like it,” superintendent Marvin Wade said. “I think the feel of it is wonderful, and it’s going to be a really inviting environment for our students and staff to work in. It’s turned out really well as far as blending with other parts of the building.”
Dorst said the new multi-level expansion will house math, science and special education classes. Two connected rooms will house the district’s behavioral disorder and emotional disorder program, which is part of special education. The main floor also includes a large open space with industrial design cues that Dorst said will be a “quiet lunchroom.”
“When you’re moving up 450 freshmen and merging them in with our building, lunch becomes an issue that we have to solve,” Dorst said. “So, this is an area that we’ll be able to have kids quietly eat. We have a lot of kids who want a quiet space to be able to eat lunch.”
The quiet lunchroom features a wood-paneled canopy that Dorst said can be an “open-ended breakout room” for students and teachers to work collaboratively. The far southeast corner on the main floor of the addition features the driver’s education classroom. Science classrooms are equipped with gas burners and industrial sinks, and all rooms have hookups for TVs and projectors.
The basement of the addition also features a large storage room that will serve as a storm shelter. Brooke-Fruendt said the new shelter area will be beneficial for students and staff in the D and E halls, as well as those who are simply too far away to seek shelter in the west-side gymnasium. Dorst said district officials are purchasing 6-foot-tall, 30-inch-wide aisle shelving to organize the storage room. The school also will add a security camera to the space.
“This space will be extremely valuable as we grow and bring our stuff (from the East Campus building) together,” Dorst said.
Dorst said the moving process will begin in early April with a “purging” of unneeded items and paperwork from the East Campus building. Extra recycling bins will be available during the purging process.
“Then we’re going to merge right at the end of school (in May),” Dorst said.
Brooke-Fruendt said about 40 teachers who are already at the West Campus building will be moved around to accommodate the influx of instructors and students from the 901 Poyntz facility.
“We’re not moving the furniture, we’re just moving them and their stuff,” Brooke-Fruendt said. “Then we’ll start moving East Campus (teachers and students) up here.”
USD 383 will bring in furniture for the new classrooms from the East Campus at 901 Poyntz. The merging of campuses means adding teachers and students into an already large school ecosystem. When 9th-grade students are folded in to MHS West in August, the school’s daily population will be close to 2,000 students.
“One of my security guys told me, ‘You know, Manhattan High kind of functions as its own little city,’” assistant superintendent Eric Reid said. “It’s bigger than some towns in the state.”
Reid said MHS is currently the eighth largest high school in Kansas, according to statewide data tallying 9th-12th grade students.
Board members were impressed with the addition. Kristin Brighton said she remembered when she wrote an article as an MHS student for the school newspaper in 1993, about not wanting to split the grades apart and send freshmen to another building. That move ultimately did happen, with 9th graders sent to 901 Poyntz, after she graduated high school.
“So, I think it’s funny to kind of go full circle and watch us moving everyone back (to West Campus),” Brighton said.
Former USD 383 board member Dave Colburn went on the tour of the new wing. Colburn served on the board during the development of the 2018 bond issue, and was present for the architects’ initial renderings of the eastern addition project. He said he’s “kind of biased” but he is “really impressed” with the new wing.
“I think that’s what needed to be done, and I think it’s fabulous,” Colburn said.