A new senior living facility aims to use technology to improve quality of life for the elderly.
The facility, in Colbert Hills, is called Foundation Park.
Christopher Rea, director of the operation for the Wichita-based Foundation Properties, said people get a new cell phone every six months.
“Why are we not thinking about technology and senior services the same way from the standpoint that by utilizing technology and leveraging that, it can increase the safety and outcomes of our seniors?” Rea said during a tour on Friday.
There will be three facilities, each housing 12 residents with their own private rooms. They have a technology called Aura Air room filtration system installed in each room.
Rea said the Aura air filtration system uses bipolar-ionization that cleans the air of viruses and uses UVC light to kill airborne viruses. The filtration system kills 99.4% of airborne viruses, including COVID, he said. The system prevents air from circulating between rooms.
Rea said they have remote patient monitoring called Zemplee that uses artificial intelligence and sensors to build patterns on patient movement. It also alerts staff in “real-time” if somebody has fallen.
Rea said if patients have cognition issues, Zemplee tells the staff what their patterns are so they can intervene if they are not safe to walk by themselves. The living centers have another piece of equipment called the Bio-Dex balance system that can assess a resident’s fall risk.
Foundation Properties president Brian Warren said when people visit the facility, they are immediately rapid-tested in the vestibule. If somebody has a temperature, the doors to the facility will not open.
The facility has a therapy suite with the latest therapy technologies. Residents are served meals from the open kitchen, which is intended to offer residents “what they want, when they want.” Also included is a therapeutic spa and an interactive projection game table called Obie.
Warren said this type of living facility is like a home.
“We’d like to bring services to the residents, just like they’re getting home health in their homes,” Warren said.
Gov. Laura Kelly toured the facility Friday. She said Foundation Properties clearly invested a lot of time and effort. She said the people who will get to live there will enjoy it, and it will be a good experience for their families.
Foundation Park’s first two buildings are set for completion in late October or November, and the third building will open in March or April 2023.