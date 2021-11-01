Riley County commissioners will vote later this month on creating minimum standards for driveways in the rural parts of the county.
Riley County Planning Director Amanda Smeller had a work session with county commissioners Monday morning to discuss the proposed Riley County Land Development Regulations. Smeller said the updated rules are more “user-friendly” and feature a section about driveway standards for future developers in unincorporated parts of the county.
The new standards indicate driveways must be at least 12 feet wide and constructed to support a 60,000-pound vehicle. Driveways longer than 400 feet must include turnaround spots and widened turnouts for vehicles to pass each other, and all driveways must have necessary drainage built in. Previously, the county had no driveway regulations for unincorporated areas.
County officials have said that emergency responders have had trouble reaching some rural addresses, partly because driveways couldn’t accommodate them.
The proposed changes stem from the county’s improvements to its emergency system.
The county also has renamed private roads since it started to use Next Generation 911, an internet-based system that allows for text messages to 911, in 2019.
County public works director John Ellermann said there was “surprisingly” no pushback from residents about the proposed driveway changes. Smeller said one member of the public offered thoughts on the matter during a Riley County Planning Board meeting last month. Nobody spoke on the subject Monday morning.
Commissioners had sparse comments on the driveway standards and the document itself. Commissioner John Ford said he appreciated how “streamlined” the new document was, and that the “average Joe can work through” the changes.
Smeller said the driveway portion of the updated planning document would only apply to new residential development and “doesn’t apply retroactively.”
The entire document will be reviewed by members of the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board before it will return to county commissioners for possible approval at their meeting Nov. 18.