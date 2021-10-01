A new Rotary club is looking to make an impact in Manhattan.
The Konza Sunflower Satellite Rotary Club, a branch of the Konza Rotary Club focusing on young professionals, inducted its first members on Monday.
The satellite club is focusing its effort on economic development, education and providing mentorship in Manhattan and the surrounding area. Rotary is an international service club that exists in 220 countries and was founded in 1905.
The Konza Sunflower group is currently working on “adopting a family” and planning an event at an local elementary school in January.
Nija Threat, chair of the new club, explained that “adopting a family” is where they can pick a family and help them during the holiday season. “Providing some level of support whether that be cooking with or for them,” she said. “If they have infants or toddlers providing diapers or truly whatever it is that the parents need or that the children want.”
Threat, who “has a passion for serving,” has lived in Manhattan about two years.
“I chose to join Rotary and get this chapter started because I have a good group of friends,” Threat said, “and I know that they have even more friends and associates who love to serve, and Rotary focuses on service.”
Michelle Sink, president elect of the Konza Rotary Club, said that Konza is serving as the parent organization for the satellite club and is guiding it through administrative and membership aspects.
Sunflower would become the third Rotary club in Manhattan if it becomes a full-fledged club. The Manhattan Rotary Club sponsored the Konza club in the 1990s.
The club meets every other Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the K-State Foundation building in the conference room across Rockin K’s. To join the club, attend one or more of the bi-weekly meetings and then request an application.