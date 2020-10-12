The Riley County Police Department firing range facility is inching toward completion.
Riley County commissioners on Monday toured the new RCPD firing range near Tabor Valley Road. They expect it to be finished in late October.
“I’m impressed,” said commissioner John Ford. “I think it’s a good investment for the county for many, many years.”
TRS Range Services, based in Eagle, Idaho, has a design and build contract with Riley County for the project. The site, which is 146 acres, is half a mile from the former facility.
RCPD Lt. Brad Jager said he is impressed with TRS.
“They’re doing an excellent job and listening to our concerns,” Jager said. “I think we’ve worked through a lot of things, and I think we’ll end up with a really great facility.”
In addition, the site will have a building for a classroom, eating area, restrooms and a gun cleaning room. Construction will begin on the range building soon, Jager said.
“Hopefully everything’s on schedule, you know, with weather and the (coronavirus) pandemic,” he said.
The 2,080-square-foot building’s tentative completion date is March 1, Jager said.
Jager said he is pleased with the project’s progress.
“I think things are going really well,” he said.