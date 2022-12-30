01022023-mer-new-peeteswearin-1
Buy Now

Brian Peete speaks after being sworn in as the new Riley County Police Department director on Friday morning at the Riley County Courthouse.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

New Riley County Police Department director Brian Peete said Friday he will use advice with his parents and talks with the community to help him guide RCPD.

Riley County District Judge Grant Bannister swore in Peete, the former police chief in Montpelier, Vermont, Friday morning at the Riley County Courthouse. Peete was accompanied by his wife, Natalie, and daughter, Gabriella.