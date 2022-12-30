New Riley County Police Department director Brian Peete said Friday he will use advice with his parents and talks with the community to help him guide RCPD.
Riley County District Judge Grant Bannister swore in Peete, the former police chief in Montpelier, Vermont, Friday morning at the Riley County Courthouse. Peete was accompanied by his wife, Natalie, and daughter, Gabriella.
Peete is the sixth director for RCPD following the retirement of Dennis Butler in February. Assistant director Kurt Moldrup served as interim director; he returned to his previous position.
“What brings me the most anxiety of this job, but is also coupled with an extraordinary amount of pride and joy, are the women and men of the Riley County Police Department,” Peete said.
Peete served as Montpelier police chief for two years, leading a department of 27 full-time members. He also worked for the Chicago police for 10 years as a patrolman and federal law enforcement as a special agent for the Air Force. Peete was one of the three finalists along with RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle and Edwardsville (Kansas) Police Chief Mark Mathies.
“This is a very truly humbling experience,” Peete said.”The level of talent and experience of those who applied for this position was staggering.”
Peete comes from a family of police officers. His mother and father both worked for the Chicago Police Department. His brother currently works there.
“My mother gave me advice, to never forget the weight of your gunbelt,” Peete said. “Never forget what it’s like being out there on the street. Never forget being out there when it’s raining, when it’s snowing, when it’s hot and you’re wondering 'What am I supposed to be doing?'”
Some of the things he said he plans to do first is meeting with the department and as many people as possible in the community, including business leaders and faith organizations.
“From there, we gather strategic priorities and then form them into a solid strategic plan,” Peete said.
Peete said he doesn’t think there are any direct problems in the community that he needs to address.
“I plan on keeping my mouth shut, keeping my eyes open and just watching all the processes play out and then see if there’s anything within my abilities and my scope that I could streamline things or make things easier,” Peete said.
To make sure he keeps engaging with the community, Peete said he plans on following up with everyone who gets in contact with him.
“If I meet with you and you tell me 'Hey, I need this,' the next time you and I meet or talk by phone or by email, you will be getting a follow up from me and I will be telling you exactly, honestly and candidly what the truth is and what I can do to resolve that issue,” Peete said.