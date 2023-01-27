01272023-mer-new-peetemeetandgreet-1
Riley County Police Department Director Brian Peete, left, talks with Eric and Jurdene Coleman during a meet-and-greet Thursday evening at Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan. Eric Coleman is a school resource officer with the Wamego Police Department. Jurdene Coleman formerly served on the Manhattan-Ogden school board.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Manhattan community had the opportunity to meet the new Riley County Police Department director Thursday evening during a welcoming ceremony at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

“To me, it highlighted the expectations of what the community wants in the department and myself,” RCPD director Brian Peete said. “It was important for me because I got to see everybody and hear what everybody wanted and hear what everybody’s thoughts were and again just to feel welcomed. I just never had anything like this before.”

