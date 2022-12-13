New Riley County Police Department director Brian Peete will start working Dec. 30, the police board announced Monday.
Chairwoman Linda Morse signed Peete's contract during a special meeting for the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board. The board unanimously approved the contract.
Peete will have a swearing-in ceremony at 9 a.m. Dec. 30 at the Riley County Courthouse, 100 Courthouse Plaza.
“(The board) also wants to have a more public welcome for the new director sometime in January,” Morse said. “We have not yet developed a date or plan for that, details will be forthcoming.”
Peete will be the sixth RCPD director. The law board previously announced its selection of Peete in October.
Morse said the board will announce more details about the contract at its Dec. 19 meeting. The Mercury also has placed an open records request with RCPD for contract details.
Peete comes from Montpelier, Vt., where he served as chief of police for two years, leading a department of 27 full-time members.
Prior to being police chief of Montpelier, Peete was police chief for the Alamogordo Police in New Mexico. Before becoming chief in New Mexico, he worked in the inspector general’s office as chief forensic audit investigator for police safety in Chicago.
He worked for the Chicago police for 10 years as a patrolman, field training officer and fusion center analyst. He also has worked in federal law enforcement as a special agent for the Air Force.
Peete is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Officers and the International Association of Emergency Managers.
Peete is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, has a master’s degree in police psychology and a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in employee relations.