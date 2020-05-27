All Riley County businesses, including bars, are now allowed to reopen, and gatherings of people can increase to 50 or fewer.
Restaurants and bars must close no later than midnight under the new local order issued Tuesday evening by Julie Gibbs, local health officer and director of the Riley County Health Department. The new order took effect at 12:01 Wednesday morning and lasts for 14 days.
“The data for Riley County indicates that reopening can continue,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs issued a new order in response to Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to shift the authority on closures to local health officers, officials said. The change means the governor’s plan to “reopen” Kansas is now a recommendation, not a requirement.
Under Gibbs’ order businesses must follow measures set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for example setting occupancy that allows for social distancing. If a business is not following Gibbs’ order, or if there is a traced disease outbreak from a business, Gibbs can decide to close it.
Kelly vetoed legislation Tuesday afternoon aiming to restrict her powers during the coronavirus outbreak. The governor, a Democrat, also decided to call the Republican-led legislature back to session June 3 to discuss aid to the state, counties and cities during the coronavirus outbreak.
Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook said he saw this order as an improvement, but took issue with the midnight closing time.
“In general, I see it as an improvement,” Cook said Wednesday morning. “I still am concerned that we feel we can’t allow businesses to legally do what they legally do.”
He said he was glad the time changed from 10 p.m. to midnight, but said it still restricts businesses, especially bars in Aggieville. Bars normally are allowed to be open until 2 a.m.
“I don’t agree with it,” he said.
Cook said he plans to discuss this topic further during the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting Thursday afternoon.
Riley County Emergency Medical Services Director David Adams said in a statement Wednesday the earlier closing time curbs crowding that could occur after midnight, he said.
“The intent is to allow businesses to reopen, but in a measured way that balances public safety with economic vitality,” Adams said.
“The call volume for overcrowding complaints at bars and restaurants goes up after midnight, and crowding poses a higher risk for disease spread both for the public and for first responders. We will have two weeks at this level to see whether or not the case volume goes up. If it does not, then the midnight closing requirement could be allowed to expire.”