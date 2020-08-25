Editor’s note: The Mercury is highlighting new principals in the Manhattan-Ogden school district for the 2020-21 school year. This is the last of those stories.
Nick Goos had only been teaching a few years before he realized he could do more of what he liked best about the education field if he was an administrator.
Being able to help people is what Goos most enjoyed about teaching. As a teacher, he could help those in his room — 20, 25 children at a time, he said. But as an administrator he could do more.
“The ability to help more families that had those really significant needs was something I really enjoyed,” he said. “I loved getting to know those families and connect with them.”
When his wife took a job at K-State, Goos, 42, learned of an opening for the principal position at Northview Elementary School. He got hired for the position in the spring.
Education is in his blood. Growing up in Osceola, Iowa, his parents were teachers; him mom taught fifth grade and his dad was a high school physics teacher and coach.
“When I was in college, I decided I was going to head in the same path,” Goos said. “I really enjoy working with kids. I enjoy being around the school atmosphere — I grew up around that.”
Goos started his now 19-year career in Blue Springs, Missouri, as a fifth-grade teacher for a couple of years. He taught fourth grade for a year before embarking on the administration path as an assistant principal for four years.
He has spent the past 12 as principal in Blue Springs, first at Sunny Pointe Elementary and then Voy Spears Jr. Elementary.
Once he had a few years of experience under his belt, he reevaluated what direction he wanted his career to go. Moving out of the classroom and into the principal’s office was an easy decision when he realized he could get the best of both worlds.
When he starts missing the interaction with the children, he gets out of the office and goes to a classroom, playground or the cafeteria.
“There are times when (I) just enjoy being with the children and helping them learn instead of doing some of the administrative tasks,” he said. “I make time in my day to … interact with kids, get to know them, help them with whatever it is they need. I still have that opportunity to do that and still do some of the bigger things that I like. Like helping families and kids that are struggling or you know making a school better place for all.”
Seeing the results, whether it is watching a student grasp a concept they struggled over or a family find the help they need, gives Goos the validation that he is in the right job for him.
“It’s so rewarding when you see it work out in the way that you want,” he said. “It’s about connecting a family with the help they need to help their child do better at school or to provide the support that helps a child learn. When you’re able to do those kinds of things, that’s really rewarding.”
No two children or families have the same needs and problems. Sometimes it takes exploring different options to discover the right solution. With so much going on at the same time, especially now with COVID-19, being able to do it all and meet the needs of the children and families is where the challenges come into play, Goos said.
“Making sure you’re trying to be everywhere you need to be is one of the challenges in this job,” he said. “Just being spread kind of thin, trying to help all the different families that you that you know need help … just trying to get to them all.”
But then he runs into a former student who is in college or a parent calls to thank him for what he did for their child, and the rewards of the job become bigger than the challenges.
“When a family comes back to thank you for your help getting through a tough time in their life that’s really what makes it rewarding,” he said. “That’s what keeps me coming every day. That’s what it’s all about — helping other people when you can.”