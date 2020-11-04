Xpress Wellness Clinic, an urgent care center, is coming to east Manhattan.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved amending an ordinance for the creation of the medical facility. The clinic asked the city to amend the PUD plan, allowing officials to subdivide the lot.
City administrators and the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board recommended approval.
Xpress Wellness Clinic will go in near the northeast part of the intersection of McCall Road and Alvin’s Place. It will be directly east of Dunkin’ Donuts.
“I think this can work on that side of town,” said mayor Usha Reddi.
Xpress is an Oklahoma-based company that has locations in Kansas and Oklahoma.
The building will be 3,450 square feet with a brick exterior and 30 parking spots. People will be able to access the clinic through Hummels Place.
Commissioner Linda Morse worried about the brightness of the digital signs, but assistant director of community development Chad Bunger said the clinic will abide by the city’s standards for sign brightness.
“We have a specific brightness standard, both day time and night time that they in their application process for the sign permit certifies that the digital sign conforms to our requirements,” Bunger said.
Estabrook attends meeting after COVID recovery
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook has recovered from the coronavirus.
“I’m back. I’m well. I’m recovering,” Estabrook said.
Estabrook, who learned he tested positive for the coronavirus Oct. 22, attended the Tuesday legislative meeting in person.
Estabrook said he is still not sure where he acquired the virus.
He thanked the community for support and patience. He said none of his close contacts have tested positive, other than his wife and two daughters. Estabrook said Wednesday that his family has recovered.
Festival of Lights proclamation
The eighth annual Festival of Lights event, from Nov. 27 to Jan. 1, 2021, will kick off differently this year with a virtual lighting ceremony at Blue Earth Plaza.
The online ceremony is planned for Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.
“We worked really hard this year,” said Belinda Snyder, who is in charge of fundraising and helps organize the event. “We think it’s very important to bring it again to the community this year.”
People are asked to follow social distancing protocols when touring the area this holiday season. In addition, people can view the lights from the car with music by listening to 88.1 FM.