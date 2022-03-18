Kansas schools can now hire teachers while they earn a master’s degree thanks to a recently approved K-State master’s program.
The K-State master’s in teaching program for secondary education received approval from the Kansas State Board of Education earlier this month. This approval means schools in the state can hire candidates in the program to work as teachers on a restricted license while they earn their master’s degree, as well as recommendations for an initial teaching license.
The new program is intended for people who are going through a career change and consists of an 18-month residency with a school district. Students admitted to the program will start their teaching careers on a restricted license while completing the requirements for a teaching certificate and master’s degree.
Each student will participate in a week-long professional development course to help prepare them for their teaching residencies. The teachers-to-be are mentored by staff in local schools and veteran teachers who serve as university supervisors.
The new program is based on the 11-month College of Education master’s in teaching residency.
Program director and professor of curriculum and instruction Tom Vontz said the secondary education residency program helps the state with the widespread teacher shortage by providing working adults with the resources and the opportunities to pursue their passion for teaching while getting the education they need.
“Every year, I take phone calls from talented, experienced and committed adults who would like to change careers and become teachers but can’t afford to take off from work,” Vontz said. “And, every year, I take phone calls from school administrators asking how K-State might be able to creatively assist a capable para, parent or community member to become a teacher. So, we proposed a program to satisfy both constituencies.”
Debbie Mercer, dean of K-State’s College of Education, said in a statement she is looking forward to the program’s launch.
“This new residency program is beneficial to prospective teachers, Kansas schools and, most importantly, K-12 students across Kansas,” Mercer said. “The teacher shortage — both in Kansas and across the country — requires innovative, forward-thinking solutions.”
Todd Goodson, professor and chair of the College of Education’s curriculum and instruction department, said in a statement that an elementary residency program is under review which also will provide the support, guidance and structure to help accommodate a successful transition to teaching for busy working adults.
The program launches this fall. For more information, contact Vontz at tvontz@k-state.edu.