Newly appointed Kansas State University president Richard Linton said his first order of business will be to “listen to a lot of people.”
Linton, 55, who was named as the 15th president of K-State on Thursday by the Kansas Board of Regents, told reporters after the Regents’ vote on campus that he is going to be “on the road a lot” as he begins his presidency. He said a decline in enrollment noted at K-State and other Regents universities is “one of the most important issues” faced by institutions.
Data from the Regents indicates a 3% drop in total student enrollment and a 1% drop in new student enrollment for the fall 2021 semester. The total count of students at K-State for this fall is 20,229 — the lowest enrollment figure the university has observed since 1989, when KSU had 20,110 students.
“We’ve got to figure out how to reverse that, how to change that, and how to be creative and how to be innovative about what the student looks like today and what the student could look like tomorrow,” Linton said.
When asked about his thoughts on vaccine requirements, Linton said it was “a pretty early question” for him, and that he was not fully informed on the KSU mandate. University employees are required to get fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face termination. Last month, The Mercury reported that 455 employees filed requests to be exempt from the vaccine rule. That figure represents 4.9% percent of all 9,206 faculty, staff and student employees at the university.
“We’d have to evaluate daily and weekly as things change,” Linton said, “but at the end of the day, we need to do all that we can to be able to protect the people that work in the environment of Kansas State University, both on-campus and off-campus.”
Linton said a land-grant university like K-State is a university “by the people, for the people, for all people.”
“As a land-grant institution, I think it’s our responsibility to be able to work and to be able to support diversity, inclusion and equity, not only for the faculty, staff and students who are on campus, but to be able to teach our students the right way to build out communities and be respectful of all,” Linton said.
K-State officials developed an 11-step action plan to improve diversity, equity and inclusion on campus, an initiative launched in the summer of 2020 after a series of protests and grievances related to national and university issues. Those steps include the creation of a student ombudsperson position, a review of student code of conduct policies, and cultural competency workshops for faculty and staff.
Linton said he has a lot of things to finish at his former job as dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University. Current KSU president Richard Myers will remain at the helm while Linton wraps up his responsibilities with NC State.
“Certainly that’s also going to be a time period where I’m going to be strategizing for the listening and learning that I’m going to need to do before I get here,” Linton said, “and once I get here the most important things I can do out of the gates is to listen and learn and understand the culture, understand the excitement, so I can start thinking about how I can help this university move forward.”
Linton’s first official day as president will be Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology, master’s degree in food science and doctorate in food science from Virginia Tech. From 1994 to 2011, he was a food science faculty member, director — and founder — of the Center for Food Safety Engineering and associate director of agricultural research programs at Purdue University. He served as department chair of food science and technology at Ohio State University from 2011 to 2012 before accepting his current position with NC State.
Linton and his wife, Sally, are parents of two: Lily, a senior in high school, and Chris, a sophomore in high school.
Current KSU president Myers announced in May that he planned to retire at the end of 2021. Myers, 79, is a retired four-star Air Force general and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He became K-State president in 2016. In July, the board named the 25-member search committee, led by former CEO of BNSF Railway and K-State alumnus Carl Ice.