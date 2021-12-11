Newly appointed K-State President Richard Linton said he was inspired to become a scientist by his father, a chemist who developed colors for DuPont.
“My dad was just an incredibly inventive scientist,” Linton said, “although he hated to speak in front of people, it scared him to death. Me, on the other hand, I really enjoy working collaboratively and being in front of people.”
Last Thursday, the Kansas Board of Regents hired Linton, 55, to lead the university. He’s coming from North Carolina State, where he served as the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences since 2012.
Linton spoke to The Mercury this week about his background.
Originally from New Jersey, Linton was raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and attended school there. The youngest of four children all born within five years of each other, Linton grew up with three older sisters whom he said “were incredible mentors to me.”
“They were the first ones to applaud what’s happened to me at K-State,” Linton said. “They’re great sources of advice and help and mentorship.”
After high school, he attended Virginia Tech and majored in biology.
“I had a group of study buddies there … we would take some biology electives as a group,” Linton said.
One day, he said he switched classes with one of his friends and took their food microbiology course. From then on, he was hooked on food sciences.
“I sat in that classroom for two to three lectures,” Linton said. “I was just captivated by the instructor. He completely changed my way of thinking and has been a huge influence in my life.”
Linton would go on to earn his bachelor’s in biology, a master’s in food science and a doctorate in food science, all from Virginia Tech. During his 27-year career, Linton has published more than 60 referred journal articles and 11 textbook articles. He’s also received more than $15 million in funding for his research.
His interest in food science lies in improving safety from the time food is processed to the time it’s stocked in a store. He said his research has provided education to other scientists in the field helping to extend food’s shelf life and improve quality control. In 1994, Linton founded the Center for Food Safety Engineering at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He served as director of that program, as well as the associate director of Purdue’s agricultural research program, until 2011.
He said his interest in food production and safety originally led him to seek a “broader perspective” of agriculture, which contributed to him joining the faculty at NC State and now becoming president at KSU.
“It’s a natural fit for me, coming to K-State,” Linton said. “I sensed an interest (among search committee members) in someone having land-grant university experience, and at least an understanding of agriculture and food systems.”
Linton also was the department chair of food science and technology at Ohio State University from 2011 to 2012 before joining the faculty at NC State in Raleigh. He will move from North Carolina and settle into Manhattan over the coming weeks. His first official day as K-State president is Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.
Linton and his wife, Sally, are parents of two: Lily, a senior in high school, and Chris, a sophomore in high school. He said his family is excited for him to start his new position and to move to Manhattan.
He said he “feels quite assured” that he wouldn’t have become a food scientist if it weren’t for that microbiology class at Virginia Tech.
“It only takes a couple of chance meetings with somebody to change your life,” Linton said.