People tour the sanctuary of the Immaculata Church in St. Marys on Saturday. Above, statues of The Immaculata (Our Lady) and Saint Louis de Montfort adorn the exterior of Immaculata Church in St. Marys. Watch a video of bells ringing at the church online at themercury.com.
People tour the sanctuary of the Immaculata Church in St. Marys on Saturday. Above, statues of The Immaculata (Our Lady) and Saint Louis de Montfort adorn the exterior of Immaculata Church in St. Marys. Watch a video of bells ringing at the church online at themercury.com.
The faithful of St. Marys had an opportunity to view their new church home this weekend.
The new Immaculata Church in St. Marys held an open house Saturday to give people a preview before services begin on May 4. David Heit, lead architect on the project, said it is fulfilling to see parishioners’ reactions to the new space.
“The look of awe and joy in their face, particularly for longtime members, older members of the church, who can remember the 40 years of waiting, for me it’s really fulfilling to see and hear that joy from the parishioners who are so excited they’ll get to worship in a place like this,” Heit said.
The process to construct this church began around six years ago, but the desire to build a new Immaculata goes back more than 40 years. In 1978, a fire destroyed the church on the campus of St. Mary’s Academy and College in St. Marys. Construction began in 2020.
The 66,400-square-foot church seats 1,553 people and is the largest Society of Saint Pius X-built church in the world. It has a parish hall in the basement, several side chapels, a cry room with a view of the main sanctuary and a choir loft. Its two bell towers hold five bells cast in France. The marble in the sanctuary at the front of the church was imported from Turkey.
Heit, principal of Civium Architects, said one of his favorite design features are the custom limestone column capitals. EverGreene Architectural Arts of New York City collaborated with artisans from the parish on a design. The local artisans modeled the design in clay before each capital was carved in stone in Turkey.
“All of the people contributed to something that is totally unique to the church here,” Heit said.
Heit said it is rewarding to be so close to the finish line and know that people will soon be worshiping in the new Immaculata. The COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain delays and inflation have extended the timeline, making it even more exciting to get to this point, he said.
“I have a daughter who’s 8, and suddenly we had this epiphany moment of she can’t remember a moment of her life when her dad wasn’t working on this project,” he said.
The church will hold an invitation-only consecration on May 3 prior to the start of services. Heit said it was thrilling to finally share the space with the public.
“We hope this will provide a good example to other churches that building beautiful, traditional architecture is still possible,” he said.