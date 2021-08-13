A new hotel is open in Aggieville.
McNeill Hotel Company on Thursday announced the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott at 715 N. 12th St. in Manhattan.
The building has five stories with 127 hotel rooms, and parking on the lower two floors of the structure with 122 stalls.
“Manhattan, Kansas, is an outstanding community with strong demographics and employment base,” said president and chief operating officer Mark Ricketts. “The new property features multiple demand drivers, as it serves the local convention and university market, as well as leisure tourists.”
The Courtyard Manhattan features an “innovative” lobby space as well as a “contemporary” room design, which offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing, and getting ready, according to a written press release from the company.
Amenities include a fitness center; guest laundry; 1,100 square feet of meeting space; the Bistro and Bistro Bar featuring American style cuisine and an array of cocktails, beer, and wine; and a terrace with outdoor fire pit and seating area.
It is the 27th property in the company’s portfolio and its first in the state of Kansas. Tyler Stevens is the hotel’s general manager.
The city government sold the parking lot that is now the site of the hotel in 2018 to help fund the construction of another parking garage now being built next to Rally House in Aggieville.
The agreement between the city government and hotel developer calls for “limited” short-term use of the hotel’s parking facility, during non-peak hours.