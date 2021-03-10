After six years, the wait is finally over.
The new Genesis Health Clubs gym at 2704 Allison Ave. opened to members Wednesday morning. The old gym on Anderson Avenue closed at the end of the day Tuesday.
The 70,000-square-foot gym in Manhattan will include an indoor swimming pool, running track, basketball court, three tennis courts, exercise studios, steam room, a sauna and therapy pools, in addition to gym equipment and machines.
However, the facility is not completely ready yet, said Jake McCabe, vice president of marketing for Genesis. Those who visit the gym can expect seeing crews moving equipment and finalizing details. Certain parts of the gym, including the indoor pool and tennis courts, aren’t open yet.
McCabe said the gym will have its grand opening on March 20.
This project has been a long time coming with plans for this new gym dating back six years when Genesis purchased Max Fitness from local businessman Dave Dreiling in February 2015.
The company indicated the gym would open in 2016 when it first announced the Max Fitness purchase. Genesis later pushed the date back to March 2020, but it did not open that month. In December 2020, officials said the club would make an “exciting announcement” soon.