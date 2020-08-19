Editor’s note: The Mercury is highlighting new principals in the Manhattan-Ogden school district for the 2020-21 school year.
A fourth-generation Kansas educator is taking the helm at Eugene Field Early Learning Center this year.
Abbie Wedel, who started as principal July 29, follows in the footsteps of her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
“I knew that this was my calling — just coming from a long line of family educators,” she said. “My great-grandma taught in a one-room schoolhouse; my grandma taught kindergarten and first grade. And then my mom also taught kindergarten for a while before being part of the education program at K-State. I think having that in my life really helped shaped me.”
Wedel began her foray into early childhood education as a lead teacher at the preschool on the Fort Hays State University campus after graduating college in 2009. A year later, she became director.
When she came to Manhattan six years ago, she returned to a teaching position but wanted to get back into the role of a director, she said.
“I enjoyed being a director,” she said. “It was a unique situation because I still got to be with the kids a lot at Hays and be the director.”
When she started exploring her options in USD 383, her supervisor and mentor, Elizabeth Nelson, inspired her to go back to school to be an administrator.
“My passion is early childhood,” Wedel said. “That’s where my expertise lies, in that birth through preschool age. I really just wanted to make a greater impact in the community of Manhattan.”
Watching with fascination the way children in that age group learn and grow is just part of why Wedel prefers the early childhood education and serving as a director. The other part of the equation is building on a culture of learning and growing trusted relationships with families, students, school staff and the community, she said.
“I believe that it takes an entire community working together to ensure the needs of every child are met and children are entering kindergarten ready to succeed,” she said.
Having a quality early learning experience has lasting effects, Wedel said.
“And that will positively impact our community,” she said. “That is really what drives me.”
The work is not without its challenges though and the same goal that drives her also challenges her. Learning at that age is about more than just academics. A child has emotional and social needs to meet before they are ready to learn.
“We need to address all of their unique needs and family’s needs as well,” Wedel said. “Being in this role, I know I can make a greater difference to really make those relationships with families too.”
This year, how COVID-19 will change the learning environment presents a new challenge — one in which officials are writing and editing the playbook for daily.
“The uncertainty of things right now is the biggest challenge, with things changing continually, and adapting our plans to be able to move forward while ensuring the safety of all of our families and kiddos that we’re serving,” she said.
Despite the uncertainty with COVID-19, the children still need an education. For new teachers and staff walking into their jobs, she wants them to know she is there for them.
“First and foremost, is just spending time and creating trusted relationships ... and encouraging them and offer support,” she said. “It’s really about making them feel like they have a strong support system and the answers that they need to do their job.”
What they can expect from her, Wedel said, is a director with a participative style of leadership. She wants to facilitate conversation, and share information and knowledge.
“I encourage people to share their ideas — synthesize all the available information and make the best possible decision from there,” she said. “I really want people to feel valued.”
Wedel hopes to be the inspirational leader, like those who encouraged her along the way.
“I want to motivate teachers with a shared vision of the future,” she said. “I want to … inspire others to reach for the unimaginable. Having … really good mentors in my life to push me to where I’m at, was part of my success and so I just want to do the same for others.”