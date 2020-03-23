COVID-19 SWABBING STATION OPENED IN RILEY COUNTY
(Manhattan, KS- March 23, 2020) This afternoon the Riley County Health Department launched a drive-through swabbing station in partnership with Konza Prairie Community Health Center. The station will provide COVID-19 testing for pre-screened patients only. Testing will be available to people who have written orders sent to the Riley County Health Department from a health care provider.
“The swabbing station is being established to provide an additional resource for the community. The goal is to streamline the testing processes and promote a more efficient use of the personal protective equipment (PPE) available in the area,” said Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.
Testing will not be available to the general public. Patients must be prescreened by a medical professional to rule out other illnesses and have a written referral prior to arrival. Individuals without a doctor’s order will not be tested.
Patient identity will be verified at the testing site by photo ID (children will be verified by their guardian’s ID). The station will open two times a day during a specified timeframe. Health care providers will give testing details directly to patients. To help protect the privacy of those being swabbed, the location of the station is not being published.
Local health care providers and emergency service leaders are working diligently to ensure Riley County is using our resources in the best, most efficient way possible.
“Some areas of the United States are already experiencing devastation from COVID-19,” Gibbs said. “We are in a critical period and have to take action now in order to prevent the level of community spread seen in other areas. It is vital that people follow guidelines to prevent transmission. Go out only for essential needs, such as food and medical care. If we work together now, we can make a difference.”
Residents who believe they have been exposed to the coronavirus or have symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, should call their medical provider or the Riley County’s screening call center at 785-323-6400 for guidance.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit https://www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus , follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.