The Douglass Activity Center represents more than just a new community center.
“Today, history is preserved in the Black community and for all citizens of Manhattan,” Dave Baker, director of the Douglass Center, said on Thursday at the opening of the activity center.
The facility is on Yuma Street, an important part of town for Manhattan’s Black community. The history began with the establishment of the Bethel A.M.E. Church by the Exodusters — Black migrants to Kansas — in 1879 and includes the Douglass School, which served as the local school for Black elementary school students prior to desegregation.
The land the activity center sits on in Douglass Park was the site of the only swimming pool open to Black residents during segregation.
The Douglass Activity Center has a walking track, basketball courts, exercise equipment and a dance studio.
It has been 66 years since Manhattan opened a new facility like this. In 1955, city officials commemorated Peace Memorial Auditorium at City Hall.
“A lot has changed in our community since that time,” said Wyatt Thompson, assistant director of parks and recreation. “This building is a great thing for our city and for our citizens to enjoy. I think the community is going to be excited to start using this space.”
Pickleballers helped christen the space Thursday as local contractor Trinium Inc., who helped complete the Douglass Activity Center project, won the basketball free-throw contest over the Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department and EMS staff. More than 100 people attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.
The facility, at 925 Yuma St., opened to the public Friday at 8 a.m. It is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The center is closed on Sundays.
The Douglass Activity Center is the first of three new community recreation centers that the city government is creating.
The other two centers, which are under construction, will be at Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools.
Crews expect to finish the recreation center at Anthony by the end of this month, said Vivienne Uccello, city public information officer.
She said city officials anticipate opening the facility in early May.
Officials expect crews to complete the recreation center at Eisenhower by the end of June with an anticipated opening by early August.