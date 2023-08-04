New boss, new headquarters, refreshed mission.
A Manhattan-based refugee aid organization is under new leadership and preparing to move into a new office space in a historic Little Apple home.
Ana Mendonca is the executive director of the recently renamed Manhattan Area Resettlement Team, or MART. She told The Mercury that the agency is no longer only serving refugees coming to Riley County from Afghanistan.
“(The name change) also came with a change in our mission: to be able to serve refugees from any part of the world who come to Manhattan,” Mendonca said.
This change in mission required a more permanent workspace. A solution was found in the historic Damon Runyon House at 400 Osage St. MART officials recently placed a $50,000 down payment on the building with money saved in an organizational account over two years.
Mendonca said she and MART’s program manager, Virginia Rodriguez, will move into the Runyon House by the end of the month. They said an additional $30,000 is needed for refugees’ education and healthcare that aren’t covered by federal dollars. That money also will be used for continued improvements to the Runyon House to serve as the MART offices.
“We need to have adequate space to serve more members of the refugee community, and not only the ones already here, but the ones who are coming,” Mendonca said.
Prior to the Runyon House purchase, MART was utilizing office space within the Manhattan Housing Authority building and the Flint Hills Place apartment complex to help Afghans with necessary paperwork and hold informational meetings.
MART was established in late 2021 by Army veterans Aaron Estabrook and Fatima Jaghoori to assist in the resettlement of refugees from Afghanistan who fled their homes as the Taliban forcibly retook the country in August 2021 following 20 years of U.S. and allied military presence.
Estabrook said the new MART headquarters will also provide a dignified and comfortable place for refugees who are coming from war-torn countries and traumatic situations to begin settling into a new life in the United States.
NEW OFFICES
Moving into the Damon Runyon House is a special moment for Mendonca and MART volunteers.
Runyon’s father, Alfred Lee Runyan (Damon changed the spelling of his last name after a typo in a New York newspaper stuck) came to the Manhattan area in 1855 as a young boy aboard the steamship Hartford. That ship carried an immigration party that left Cincinnati and ran aground near the confluence of the Big Blue and Kansas rivers. The passengers settled in the area with other immigrants and changed the name of their community from Boston to Manhattan.
“This represents for us the continuity of immigration services in Manhattan, and we’re very happy to be in a house with such a meaningful history,” Mendonca said.
More than 200 Afghans now live in Manhattan as part of the local resettlement effort, which pairs with state and national agencies to provide refugees with resources for housing, healthcare and educational needs.
A native of Brazil, Mendonca recently earned a doctorate in education from Kansas State University. She’s been the executive director of MART since June 1.
“I’m a maker; I like to make things happen,” Mendonca said. “When I went to interview for this position, I thought I’d have a great opportunity to implement things that’ll make a difference in people’s lives. It’s very important to me, and it’s on my heart.”
MORE TO COME
A native of the Afghan capital of Kabul, Idrees Khalil is a support services case manager for Catholic Charities, the agency overseeing resettlement logistics for MART and northeast Kansas. He told The Mercury that the Afghan community is growing and becoming more self-sufficient but still needs continued support.
“In terms of employment, we don’t have many problems,” Khalil said. “Almost everyone who can work is working; maybe one or two people are still looking.”
After working with American forces as an interpreter, Khalil arrived in Manhattan in January 2022 after being evacuated from his home.
In May 2022, he started working as a case manager assisting other Afghans coming to Kansas. In July of last year, Khalil was appointed to serve as a commissioner on the Manhattan Housing Authority board. He said he serves as a sort-of “representative for the tenants.”
“It’s a nice experience,” Khalil said. “It’s interesting to me how the government works in the United States. It’s a living example.”
More people are expected to arrive by the end of the year. Mendonca said she’s having meetings with officials from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops regarding how many refugees to expect in Manhattan over the next few months.
MART can handle up to 435 active cases at a time, which Mendonca said could consist of families or individuals. So far, Mendonca said no refugees have arrived from countries other than Afghanistan.
Mendonca said she is planning more events for the local Afghan community. On Aug. 9 MART is hosting a first aid course for local Afghan Hazara women. The Hazara are a more conservative ethnic group with a history of persecution within Afghanistan.
Eight women are signed up for the course, which is being held in partnership with local aid group, Raising Riley. More first aid courses are being slated in the coming months.
On Aug. 12, MART is hosting an ice cream social for the Afghan community and the general public from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Flint Hills Place Apartments, 1339 Flint Hills Place.