The future of the new Riley County Police Department substation is up in the air.
Riley County commissioners Kathryn Focke, Greg McKinley and chairman John Ford decided at Monday’s commission meeting to not move forward with establishing a police department substation in the new Aggieville parking garage. They did not vote on the matter, but came to a consensus.
Focke and McKinley started their commission terms earlier this month; this is the first time they weighed in on the topic. In October, former commissioners Marvin Rodriguez and Ron Wells indicated they did not want to move forward with this project.
Commissioners said there are other priorities at the forefront of the county’s agenda, such as the pandemic and recovering from it.
“It is what it is. I think that that’s where our focus and mindset needs to be met on and those other things,” Ford said.
Ford said deputy city manager Jason Hilgers and the police department could present on the topic, but the other two commissioners said they already made up their mind.
The county government pays rent for the current Aggieville substation at 1113 Moro St. Riley County pays $10,500 annually — or $875 per month — for the space, which is about 612 square feet. The estimated cost for a 2,000-square-foot substation at the parking garage is $443,820.
McKinley indicated the price of the substation was too much.
Ford said he thought other spaces may pop up in the district that would work out better, possibly something around 1,200 square feet.
“While I still contend that some extra square footage of space is needed for this, I just don’t think that’s the spot where it needs to go,” Ford said.
County clerk Rich Vargo said the county will notify the police department and the city on the county’s decision.