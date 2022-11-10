Eisenhower Middle School cheerleading coach Madison Picolet leads members of the team in a cheer routine during a wrestling meet Tuesday. “(Spectators are) glad that we’re here, glad that we’re supporting our students, and they like to see us get the crowd more involved in the sport,” Picolet said.
Eisenhower Middle School assistant cheerleading coach Laura Witt watches members of the team perform during a basketball game Tuesday. “They’re all just athletes, and they’re all doing great,” Witt said.
A new cheer squad at Eisenhower Middle School is providing more P-E-P to school athletic events.
Sixth-grade English/language arts teacher Madison Picolet is the coach of the recently formed cheerleading program at EMS. She said Anthony Middle School has cheerleaders, so that inspired her to start a similar program in her building. A Concordia native, Picolet said she also was a cheerleader in middle school and thought it would be a great opportunity for the kids in her class to get involved and support athletics at the school.
“It helped me to stay focused in other things,” Picolet said, “like, to stay out of trouble, keep my grades up, meet new friends, and it just overall helped me in other sports athletically.”
This fall sports season is the group’s first. Sixteen girls from 6th, 7th and 8th grades comprise the main group. On Tuesday, they were split into two squads, covering an 8th-grade girls basketball game against Fort Riley Middle School and a quad 7th- and 8th-grade wrestling meet featuring EMS, Anthony, Fort Riley and Junction City. Picolet said the girls cheer at every school athletic event, and spectators are saying great things about the addition of cheerleaders.
“They’re glad that we’re here, glad that we’re supporting our students, and they like to see us get the crowd more involved in the sport,” Picolet said.
Picolet said all the girls had to try out, and they don’t do any “stunting,” or more complicated flips and maneuvers. Sixth-grader Maliya Barley said she was “really surprised” when she succeeded in her first tryout at the start of the school year.
“The first one was, like, to determine the first team,” Barley said, “then we needed more people, so Mrs. Picolet brought on more people for our second tryout (in October).”
Barley said it was “kind of chaotic at first” with the two different squads cheering at different sporting events, but overall the girls are getting better — and more vocal.
“I’m definitely a little bit louder,” Barley said.
Laura Witt, assistant cheer coach and 7th grade math teacher, led the squad at the 8th-grade girls’ basketball game Tuesday, while Picolet led cheerleaders at the wrestling meet. The 2021-22 school year was the first for 6th grade students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district to be relocated to the two middle schools, instead of having them in elementary buildings like in years past. Witt said she thinks school staff members have worked hard to be an inclusive unit.
“I’ve seen it here on the team, where honestly I can’t tell which students are 6th graders, 7th graders and 8th graders unless I’ve had them personally as a student,” Witt said. “They’re all just athletes, and they’re all doing great.”
Witt said there are differences in cheer styles depending on the sport.
“In football, you’re watching a lot of the game, and then turning around and cheering to the fans,” Witt said. “In basketball, it’s very quick-moving, so you have to be able to really split your attention between the game and your fans. For wrestling, a lot of it is you get to cheer more toward the athletes, so each one kind of has a different focus.”
EMS 8th-grader Kyli Thornton said Tuesday’s basketball game was her second-ever as a cheerleader. She said all the girls are getting along, and that being on the cheer squad is “a lot more fun than it may sound.”
“I expected it to be a little tougher,” Thornton said, “but it’s not.”