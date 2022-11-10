A new cheer squad at Eisenhower Middle School is providing more P-E-P to school athletic events.

Sixth-grade English/language arts teacher Madison Picolet is the coach of the recently formed cheerleading program at EMS. She said Anthony Middle School has cheerleaders, so that inspired her to start a similar program in her building. A Concordia native, Picolet said she also was a cheerleader in middle school and thought it would be a great opportunity for the kids in her class to get involved and support athletics at the school.