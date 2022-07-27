When Hannah Coash recently started as the new CEO for the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, she was already steeped in experiences of working with clubs throughout the state. And she’d been working with children long before that.
“It’s always been engrained with who I am as a person,” she said. “I don’t remember a time when I was not working with kids.”
Coash, 32, began her term as CEO in June, after serving for more than eight years with the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, spending much of her tenure there as the director of grants. Before that she served at the Boys and Girls Club of Kansas City.
She worked at the Manhattan club previously, starting in 2008 while going to Kansas State University, and she eventually became program development director in 2011.
Coash recalls her interest in child development taking root as a high school student in Concordia, where she grew up.
“I had a really good psychology teacher in high school that got me interested in it,” she said.
It’s an interest she nudged along in college, earning a bachelor’s degree in social science from K-State, focusing on child development and dance. Both focuses have played roles in the way she works with children.
In Concordia, she actually owned a dance studio that she opened up with her family as a high school student.
“It started out of my grandmother’s garage,” she said. “And it grew.”
She ran the studio in Concordia for about five years, teaching dance classes to a growing number of children, as families signed up year after year.
“It was a very cool thing, especially to do as a high school student,” she said.
Coash herself has loved to dance from the time she was about 1. She said her dance experience — specifically in jazz, ballet and tap — has helped to nourish her work with students.
“You learn a lot of discipline and work ethic,” she said, which are traits that she also tries to spark in children. But Coash also noted a more specific connection between dancing and the ways in which children develop.
“I always thought it was interesting how much movement therapy can help with children, especially with children with special needs,” she said. “It helps them connect with their bodies.”
Coash also has developed her financial skills, earning a master’s degree in executive leadership in 2020 from Baker University in Baldwin City, and graduating from the Leadership Next program through the Boys and Girls Club of America. That program, she said, helped to hone her leadership skills further as she considered possible executive positions.
Coash looked ahead to possible plans for the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan in the coming months. One area she’d like to bolster involves after-school activities for secondary students to complement the teen nights the club offers.
“We really want to figure out a good solution for high school students,” she said.
Coash said she and other staff members also would like to develop programs in social-emotional learning (SEL).
“Since the pandemic, the social-emotional needs of kids are astronomical,” she said.
Coash said she helped to create an SEL program in Lawrence, a project she’d like to emulate here. She noted the need to devise a funding plan and hire new staff members. Such a program, she said, would entail services from a specific group of licensed social workers, counselors and other professionals — sometimes working with specific children experiencing tough times, other times working with all of the children.
“I do think down the road to implement a program of that size we’ll have to hire a director of social-emotional learning,” she said. She noted the goal was to include such a position in the budget starting in January 2023.
Melissa Soldan, development director at the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, noted Coash’s willingness to learn about what the club is already doing, coupled with a view of other approaches.
“She’s open to hearing what we’ve already been doing, and she has a rich history coming from other Boys and Girls clubs,” Soldan said.