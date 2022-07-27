Hannah Coash

Hannah Coash, 32, began work as the new CEO for the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan in June.

 Staff photo by Michael Neary

When Hannah Coash recently started as the new CEO for the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, she was already steeped in experiences of working with clubs throughout the state. And she’d been working with children long before that.

“It’s always been engrained with who I am as a person,” she said. “I don’t remember a time when I was not working with kids.”