The U.S. Food and Drug Administration made adjustments to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine boosters, and the updated version is coming to Riley County.

This new version of the COVID shot is “bivalent,” meaning it contains both the vaccine for the original COVID strain and one to protect against the newer BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant. County officials expect to have the vaccines in the latter half of September, according to a written statement.