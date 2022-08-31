The U.S. Food and Drug Administration made adjustments to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine boosters, and the updated version is coming to Riley County.
This new version of the COVID shot is “bivalent,” meaning it contains both the vaccine for the original COVID strain and one to protect against the newer BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant. County officials expect to have the vaccines in the latter half of September, according to a written statement.
“We will order doses of the new bivalent vaccines the instant they become available,” said Riley County Health Clinic supervisor Jacob Clark. “We hope to have the new vaccines available to the public in the latter half of September, but that is subject to change.”
Here are the guidelines for the booster:
Individuals 18 years of age or older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least two months since they have completed primary vaccination series or have received the most recent booster dose with any approved COVID vaccine.
Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least two months since they have completed primary vaccination series or have received the most recent booster with any approved COVID-19 vaccine.
Additional death
The county recorded one new COVID-related death. A 95-year-old unvaccinated woman tested positive July 24 and died Aug. 8. Her death is the 94th COVID-related death in the county since the pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 140 new cases in Riley County from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26. This represents a rate of 188.6 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high.
Geary County had 105 new cases (331.5 per 100,000), Pottawatomie County had 57 (233.8 per 100,000) and Wabaunsee County had 14 (202.0 per 100,000), placing all three counties in the high category.
Ascension Via Christie Hospital on Wednesday was caring for one COVID-positive patient. The person is not in the intensive care unit. Riley County has had 15,097 COVID-19 cases.
The Riley County Health Department Clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Drive has at-hone tests in the lobby. The limit is one test kit per person, and each kit has two tests.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available to everyone older than 6 months of age. Children under 18 must have an adult or legal guardian to receive vaccinations.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
The next county government’s planned update will be Wednesday.