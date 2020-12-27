A new degree program coming to K-State is garnering student interest in a field that is in demand and under scrutiny like never before during the pandemic.
K-State is offering a bachelor’s in public health beginning in January. The multidisciplinary program through the College of Health and Human Sciences incorporates courses across departments to cover topics including infectious disease mitigation and leadership. The degree program is the only one of its kind among Kansas Board of Regents institutions, and K-State said it is the sixth university in the region to offer this kind of bachelor’s degree. The university already offers a master’s in public health.
“The degree will be housed in the kinesiology department, but the coursework is pretty diverse,” said interim public health program director Emily Mailey. “There are courses on infectious diseases and viruses, health promotion and behavior … it’s more geared toward social sciences, but there are some hard science requirements as well.”
Mailey, an associate professor of kinesiology, said interested students will have to take chemistry or biochemistry, along with anatomy and physiology, to meet degree requirements. They also will be required to complete a practicum, or three-course series, with a public health agency to get real-world experience and round out their studies with a capstone project.
Mailey said the degree program took some time to finalize because other colleges and departments on campus wanted to be involved.
“Because public health is so broad, lots of people could see their units contributing to it or being related to public health,” Mailey said. “Our challenge was sort of narrowing it down, because you can’t require 50 courses across the university for a degree, so we had to be a little bit selective.”
Mailey said the version of the program ultimately approved by faculty senate is more collaborative and features courses across quite a few colleges. Kaity Rhine, a K-State freshman preparing to change her major to public health this spring, said she feels this degree program will make sure students are well-rounded upon entering the work force.
“You have to be able to work with people from different disciplines and backgrounds,” Rhine said. “It’s going to be really awesome.”
The demand for trained public health workers has increased exponentially because of the coronavirus pandemic, and people in that field have been under increased scrutiny as many people are learning about the roles they play in local government. In many cases, especially in rural counties, public health officers have gone from being largely invisible to being the most powerful and most watched officials in the area.
Public health officials also have been the subject of political pressure from their local governing bodies, with about 180 state and local leaders in 38 states resigning, retiring, or being fired since April 1, according to a survey by the Associated Press and Kaiser Health News.
In Kansas, 17 of the state’s 100 health departments have lost their leaders since the end of March. Shawnee County’s public health officer, Gianfranco Pezzino, announced his early retirement on Dec. 14 after county commissioners approved an amended health order which loosened COVID-19 protocols for bars, restaurants and sports teams. Linn County public health administrator Tisha Coleman told the Associated Press she has been harassed, threatened with violence and even sued by a resident for putting them in quarantine. Republic County public health employees were threatened with gun violence in November because of a quarantine, and earlier in December the mayor of Dodge City resigned her elected post over perceived death threats because of her COVID-19 response.
“I think the situation is stressful enough; without anything being politicized it would be stressful trying to manage a pandemic response,” Mailey said. “Even within our own community, I think we’ve seen a lot of negativity.”
Rhine said the vitriol toward public health officials does not help anybody, and it has not dissuaded her from pursuing it as a career path.
“Honestly I feel like, no matter what you’re going to do, there’s always going to be some criticism,” Rhine said. “You’ve got to understand that you have to take risks.”
Rhine’s goal is to work in a laboratory at the highest level of biosecurity, monitoring and researching different dangerous infectious diseases. She said she was inspired by a book she read about the first cases of Ebola virus recorded in the United States in the 1980s, and lately she has been researching bacteria which cause foodborne illnesses and how those grow in different environments.
“It’s so crazy to think how such a little amount of bacteria can make people so sick,” Rhine said.
Mailey said six to eight students switched into the public health degree program or declared it as their major within the first week of it being offered. She said K-State will offer an intro to public health course this spring for students to jump right in, and there is room for only 25 students to enroll in the course. Mailey said she anticipates that class will fill up quickly.
“We don’t know exactly what to expect in terms of enrollment, but we’re optimistic at this point that it will attract students to switch over, and bring in new students,” Mailey said.
Mailey said one of the appealing things about this degree program is the unlimited number of directions a graduate could go after their college career.
“It can open a lot of doors for students, and because the coursework is so varied and diverse, they will be exposed to a wide breadth of topics and help them figure out what their next step might be,” Mailey said.
Mailey said the kinesiology major is currently the third largest on campus, and health-related programs are becoming more and more attractive to students. She said this program will be a good foundation for various related career pathways.
“I think at K-State in general, and certainly in our department, we try to have our students be good consumers of evidence and science, understand how research is done and make decisions based on research,” Mailey said. “The pandemic has shed light on the fact that science is always evolving and changing, and that we need to change our conclusions based on research and our findings.”