Nelson’s Landing, a landmark small town restaurant linked to local football icon Jordy Nelson, is permanently closed after 13 years in business, owners announced Sunday.
The Leonardville restaurant, owned by Kim and Alan Nelson, had been closed since March 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nelsons announced the closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“It has been a tough decision, but it is time to take care of myself and make time for my family,” the post said. “So many of you have been a part of this journey and I thank you for your support and the friendships made along the way. A special thanks goes out to all the employees that helped make this a successful ride. The doors may be closed, but the memories will live on forever.”
Kim and Alan Nelson are the parents of former Kansas State University football and NFL player Jordy Nelson. It opened in 2007 just before Green Bay Packers drafted Jordy.