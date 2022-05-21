Pay for the region’s 10 highest earners in the public sector rose an average of just half a percent in 2021, according to an analysis.
Compared to 2020, those employees, whose salaries are funded by taxpayers, saw small increases — or decreases — because of decisions by local governments to hold down expenses in the wake of pandemic-related budget shortfalls.
The Mercury obtained the information through state open records laws as part of an annual look at pay trends for public entities in the region. Those entities include the Manhattan, Wamego and Ogden city governments; the Riley and Pottawatomie county governments; area school districts; the Riley County Police Department; Manhattan Area Technical College; and the Kansas Department of Agriculture. They also include K-State, whose top earners are listed separately in the latter part of this story.
TOP NON-KSU PUBLIC SECTOR
EARNERS
The officials in the top spots were mostly unchanged from 2020.
USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade led the list with total pay in 2021 of $217,432. That’s an increase of 1.77% from the previous year.
In the second spot was Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr, whose pay of $171,626 was a decrease of 1.43% from his 2020 pay of $174,073. The 2021 figure includes a $4,000 longevity bonus, which city employees receive at five-year intervals for their service, said human resources director Tammy Galvan. Fehr received his 40-year bonus in 2021.
His pay also includes just under $30,000 in negotiated fringe benefits, including car allowance and retirement funds.
The city and county governments began their 2021 budget process in mid-2020. In anticipation of budget cuts related to COVID-19, Manhattan and Riley County leaders did not give employee raises that year.
The No.-3 earner is Clancy Holeman, Riley County counselor, who earned $169,467 in 2021, a 1.13% increase, followed by MATC president James Genandt, who saw a raise of 1.74% to $164,155.
In No. 5 was Dennis Butler, the director of the Riley County Police Department, who retired earlier this year. He made $164,155, a 4% increase over the previous year. The law board voted 5-2 in February 2021 to give Butler a step increase in 2021 even though the rest of the department did not get raises; the board decided not to give the performance bonus he normally would have gotten at the end of the year if he had a good evaluation. Butler also got a 5% pay increase in 2020.
Riley County attorney Barry Wilkerson, in sixth, made $159,669 in 2021, a 1.13% increase.
Manhattan deputy city manager Jason Hilgers was seventh with pay of $149,323, and Manhattan city attorney Katie Jackson was eighth at $148,497.
Rob Ott, director of public works, was ninth at $142,459, and Brian Johnson, city engineer, was tenth at $142,459.
TOP KSU EARNERS
K-State’s list of top money-makers in 2021 again was dominated by the athletics department. Only one of the top 10 earners didn’t break the $400K mark, and only one was not an employee of the athletics department.
Head football coach Chris Klieman was No. 1 by far, earning $2.87 million for the year, and increase of 15.26%, or $438,123 from 2020. (That means his raise was more than twice what the top non-KSU earner made.) That increase likely included a bonus from the team’s 2019 season finish, which included a trip to the Liberty Bowl.
Bruce Weber, head men’s basketball coach, was second with $2.62 million, an increase of 4.58% or $160,827 from 2020.
Athletics director Gene Taylor was in third with a 2021 pay of $751,250, a 21.41% increase from 2020.
K-State President Richard Myers, who retired from the position in February, was the only academic officer to crack the top 10. He took third with a 2021 pay of $637,500, which represented no increase from 2020. New president Richard Linton took the reins that same month. Myers has since announced he will serve on an advisory board for NightHawk Biosciences, the parent company of Scorpion Biological Services, which is building a $650 million drug manufacturing facility in Manhattan.
Former offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham made $601,751, 5.58% less than the previous year. Messingham was fired in December 2021.
Head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie made $593,385 in 2021, down almost 40% from $826,192 in 2020.
In seventh place, the football team’s defensive coordinator Joseph Klanderman made $530,500, a 0.69% increase from 2020.
Next was Conor Riley, offensive line coach, who made $411,750, down about 10% from 2020.
Longtime head track and field coach Cliff Rovelto was ninth at $409,962. And in 10th place was baseball coach Pete Hughes, who made $390,212.