About 32% of city roads are in “poor” or worse condition, according to the city government’s pavement condition findings.
This puts the city’s roads in worse condition than they were in 2017, when a sales tax intended to repair them was enacted. The majority of the city commission on Tuesday indicated support in renewing the tax.
Public works director Rob Ott on Tuesday spoke to the Manhattan City Commission about the pavement condition index (PCI), which it is measured between 0 and 100.
The last PCI assessment in 2017 showed that 26% of Manhattan roads were poor or below, with an overall average of about 73.6. The current assessment shows that 32% of roads were poor or below, with an overall average of 66. This is based on pavement distress, including distress type, and the severity and density of stress.
The PCI is broken down into seven categories:
- 100-85: good
- 85-70: satisfactory
- 70-55: fair
- 55-40: poor
- 40-25: very poor
- 25-10: serious
- 10-0: failed
Ott said Wednesday that conditions have declined because of weather, increased traffic and increased material costs for fixing roads.
Ott said the city has gone from being able to buy 3,400 cubic yards of concrete for $1 million in 2017 to roughly 2,688 cubic yards in 2022. He said he doesn’t foresee the decline in buying power stopping with increased costs, inflation and labor shortage in the construction industry.
Ott said Tuesday during the meeting that the overall PCI for the current assessment should be higher, but the consultant, Infrastructure Management Service, of Tempe, Arizona, hadn’t updated everything to reflect all of the improvements. The city hires a consultant to conduct the pavement analysis, and Ott said administrators have had about three different talks about corrections and updates to the city’s pavement ratings.
Commissioner John Matta asked if there was a living document that the city could use, so when an update to a road is complete, it can be sorted into the appropriate category.
Ott said the city tries not to use the consultant every year, instead typically every three to four years. “In the off years when we do fix something, we do try and go back and say this should be a 95 because it was a 40,” Ott said.
Mayor Linda Morse asked Ott if the city “abandoned streets” that are not used or if residents don’t live on the street. Morse used Holiday Drive, which leads to the former Regency Inn, as an example of a horrible road with no residents.
Ott said the city may delay things on those types of roads. He said on Holiday Drive they fixed about half of the road past a business.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said just because a certain resident’s road may be in poor condition does not mean it is first in line to get fixed. He said there is more that goes into the process of getting streets fixed.
“I tell people I think what you’re trying to achieve is the best value,” Butler said. “That doesn’t always mean jumping on the biggest pothole first.”
Future sales tax question
The majority of the commission wants to renew a sales tax dedicated to street maintenance.
In 2016, voters approved a 10-year, 0.2% sales tax for street maintenance. This tax has generated an estimated $2 million per year, which doubled the money available annually for repairs. The sales tax, which went into effect in 2017, is at its midway point.
Ott said commissioners need to start thinking about when and if they want to continue the sales tax. Ott suggested the next presidential election in 2024 because there are typically more voters. He said he hopes for direction at the 2023 commission retreat, which is usually scheduled in January.
Morse, Matta and Butler said they want to keep moving forward with the sales tax. Commissioner Usha Reddi said she would reserve her comments for the January retreat because of other things like the aquatics center that need to be addressed. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl did not comment.
The city has about $4 million to spend annually on street maintenance and repairs with other sources of funding coming from the gas tax and the general fund.
Meeting documents said it would cost $8.16 million annually to put the city’s overall PCI level at 70 through 2026.
Project updates and future work
Ott said the Safe Routes to School work is almost finished.
Five percent of the generated funds from the sales tax goes to the program, which develops sidewalks to schools.
The city’s work in 2022, which includes sidewalk modifications at Browning and Dickens, Hanly sidewalk modifications, Galloway sidewalk modifications and Charolais sidewalk modifications. Earlier phases are complete.
Commissioner Usha Reddi pointed out that Ogden and newly-built Oliver Brown elementary schools were not included in the program.
Ott said that is because they are not within city limits. Ott said the next step with the program is to look at what needs to be revisited or reevaluated and what the needs are.
Between 2017 and 2021, the city has paved 13,607 cubic yards of concrete, laid 3,384 tons of asphalt and filled 73,365 potholes.
Meeting documents say in 2022, several roads will need a 2-inch asphalt mill overlay: Pecan Wood Drive, Pinewood Lane, Meadow Wood Drive, Churchill Way, Buckner Drive, 11th Street (Colorado to Ratone) and the Fairchild Avenue area west of Denison.
Concrete areas that will need full depth repair are Stagg Hill Road (phase two), Anderson Avenue from Sunset to Connecticut, and Fremont from 14th Street to 12th Street.