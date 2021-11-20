Kansas State University officials said about 5% of the more than 9,000 employees have filed a request to be exempt from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
KSU spokeswoman Michelle Geering said 455 employees filed requests for exemptions to the vaccine rule on religious or medical grounds. She said the 455 people was set to be notified by the end of the business day Friday whether their request was approved or denied.
That figure represents 4.9% percent of all 9,206 faculty, staff and student employees at the university.
Geering said K-State estimates 82% of its faculty and staff were vaccinated as of earlier this week.
Geering said university officials will not be releasing any information on how many of the exemptions are for medical reasons, and how many are religious.
She said any information on the ratio of requests approved versus those that are denied may become available after those people are notified.
University officials extended the deadline for employees to get fully vaccinated to Jan. 4. Those who don’t comply by the new deadline will be terminated on Jan. 9. The last day for KSU employees to get their second vaccine dose is Dec. 21.
The deadline for employees to submit proof of vaccination (at least the first dose) is Nov. 29. People must upload their COVID-19 vaccine card to the online patient portal through the Lafene Health Center website.