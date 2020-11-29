In a month bookended by Halloween and Thanksgiving, Riley County has recorded almost 40% of its coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
On Oct. 30, county health officials reported 2,177 total cases since March. Friday’s report announced the county’s 15th death and 3,564 total cases, an increase of 1,387 cases. Cases announced between Oct. 30 and Nov. 27 account for 38.9% of the total since March. The county confirmed 320 new infections between Sept. 30 and Oct. 30.
Most of the month’s cases were recorded between Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, with 410. That was the end of the two-week period following Halloween, which Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said contributed to an increase in the county.
However, in the last week, the county announced 407 new cases between its Nov. 20 and Nov. 27 reports. On Monday, it announced its largest increase in a single reporting period with 271.
Of Riley County’s 3,564 cases since the pandemic began, 436 are active, 3,113 are recovered and 15 people have died.
On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment recorded a total of 153,021 cases, 5,018 hospitalizations and 1,529 deaths statewide.
The county is offering free drive-up testing every Thursday except Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Testing will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan. No appointment is necessary. Those interested should enter CiCo Park from the Kimball/Candlewood entrance and drive to the 4-H barns near Pottorf Hall for testing.