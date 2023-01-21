As we enter into a new year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture team at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, or NBAF, here in Manhattan is excited for what’s ahead.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate, or DHS S&T, has reported that contractor construction and commissioning for NBAF is now complete. The USDA team at NBAF now has unfettered access to the facility and has started a phase called the operational endurance period.