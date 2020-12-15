The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility has a new “substantial completion” date of October 2021 after officials previously pushed it back from this December because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate and the U.S. Department of Agriculture made the announcement Tuesday.
In April, project officials announced that NBAF wouldn’t be completed by December as anticipated because the pandemic delayed shipping and manufacturing of some construction materials, and several out-of-state workers were under travel restrictions. They didn’t provide a new date at that time, saying only it would be pushed back by at least two and a half months.
The project is still expected to come in under its $1.25 billion cost estimate.
In addition, the mission transfer from the Plum Island Animal Disease Center to NBAF is projected for December 2023 instead of August 2023.
Once completed, NBAF, a biosafety level 4 lab slated to replace the Plum Island facility, will play a leading role in the nation’s defense against agriculture- and livestock-related diseases.