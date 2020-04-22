Completion of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility is now delayed as the $1.25 billion project begins to see COVID-19-related disruptions.
Project officials had hoped to stick to a planned facility completion date in December, but they now anticipate the pandemic will push construction completion, as well as other project milestones like facility commissioning in May 2021, back by at least two and a half months.
“When we talk with folks about this, we also note that the current forecast is based on ever-changing circumstances,” said Timothy Barr, project manager for the Department of Homeland Security. “There’s a possibility that the duration of the delay may increase.”
Construction work is exempt under Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home executive order barring nonessential business and activity, and about 250 workers continue daily construction at the site, on the north end of K-State’s campus.
However, Barr said the pandemic has delayed shipping and manufacturing of some construction materials, and several out-of-state workers are stuck at home under travel restrictions across the country.
Barr said that while the completion time frame may be uncertain, officials estimate that even with delay cots, the project will still come in under its $1.25 billion cost estimate.
The stall in construction work also delays a planned DHS handoff of operations to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as that handoff will only take place once construction finishes.
Barr said DHS officials are working in concert with USDA officials on two other major milestones — full operational capability, which had been planned for December 2022, and transition of materials from Plum Island Animal Disease Center, which NBAF replaces and had been planned for decommission in August 2023.
After site work began in 2010, the project saw several delays, pushing back its original completion date of 2018.
Once complete, NBAF will play a leading role in the nation’s defense against agriculture and livestock related diseases. The facility, which will eventually employ approximately 400 personnel, will contain a high-containment, biosafety level 4 lab — the first of its kind for livestock in the U.S. — to allow researchers to work with some of the world’s deadliest or most infectious animal diseases.