National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility director Alfonso Clavijo told the Manhattan-Ogden school board he wants to bring scientists into schools to discuss their professions with students.

Clavijo and NBAF communications director Katie Pawlosky gave a presentation Wednesday on the facility’s mission and talked about creating collaboration opportunities. Clavijo said he was “really, really excited” about the possibility of the district and NBAF working together on student learning opportunities.