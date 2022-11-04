National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility director Alfonso Clavijo told the Manhattan-Ogden school board he wants to bring scientists into schools to discuss their professions with students.
Clavijo and NBAF communications director Katie Pawlosky gave a presentation Wednesday on the facility’s mission and talked about creating collaboration opportunities. Clavijo said he was “really, really excited” about the possibility of the district and NBAF working together on student learning opportunities.
“We recognize how important it is to contribute to the next generation of scientists,” Clavijo said. “We have unique assets within our facility. … It’s amazing the work that can be done.”
Clavijo told the board he wants to motivate local students to explore the STEM fields or “everything that they feel excited for.” He said he and other NBAF administrators are talking with representatives of Kansas State University, which NBAF is situated next to at the corner of Denison and Kimball avenues, as well as Manhattan Area Technical College to develop student programming and internships at NBAF. He said the organization will contribute funding to help develop such programs, all with the goal of getting NBAF scientists into classrooms to share career possibilities with students.
“We’re really passionate about the science that’s happening (at NBAF),” Clavijo said. “We want to be sure to get excited students, and maybe open young minds through science.”
Pawlosky said none of this will happen, though, until the facility is brought fully online and the science laboratories are fully staffed. This, she said, will happen in about two years.
Right now, officials from the Department of Homeland Security are adding some “last touches” to the building’s security measures and construction. Once that is completed, Pawlosky said DHS will hand the facility over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
She said the commissioning process for the building is set to be completed by the end of this year. Employees are on-site testing safety and environmental systems, and once they are finished a team from the USDA will come and test that agency’s systems and procedures. Scientists will then be able to set up their lab spaces following all building assessments.
The commissioning process was originally expected to be completed this summer, but NBAF officials said in August that it would take longer as certain items, such as the building’s high-efficiency filtration system, needed to be re-tested and validated. Once operational, the $1.25 billion animal and zoonotic disease lab will play a leading role in the nation’s defense against agriculture- and livestock-related pathogens.
Pawlosky told board members that NBAF is a Biosafety Level 4 facility, meaning it will be capable of housing the most dangerous and exotic microbes on Earth. It will also become only the fifth building on the planet with the highest containment level designated. NBAF will employ more than 400 people total, while about 240 staffers are already on-site. Pawlosky anticipates more people relocating to Manhattan in the coming months to work at NBAF.
The board broadly liked the idea of collaborating with NBAF on student and career programs but did not offer much in the way of comments. In his report to board members, board vice president Darell Edie said he could see some “golden opportunities” with NBAF in town. Pawlosky said that USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade serves on the NBAF community liaison committee, which inspired NBAF officials to start “thinking about how we can get involved.”
This occasion marked the first time NBAF representatives have spoken to the USD 383 board. No action was taken following the presentation.
ACCREDITATION
Later in the meeting, board members learned about the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) process and the district’s goals within the five-year accreditation cycle.
District executive director of teaching and learning Paula Hough said re-accreditation is a “long process” that will take several months before the district learns of its status. She said the district has had two goals to work on during the current accreditation cycle, which began in 2017 and will end next year. The first is to enhance current district learning initiatives through individual study plans, personalized learning and college and career readiness programs. Hough cited the digital tool Xello used by sixth- through 12th-graders to individualize their study plans as a successful example.
The second district goal is to develop, align and implement “consistent and equitable” curriculum and instruction to help raise the achievement level of all students. Hough said the board’s work session with members of the district’s Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) program on Oct. 26 highlighted how that program supports this goal. MTSS involves placing children in small groups with their peers in their school to help them overcome any educational barriers they may be experiencing. This effort in turn helps students perform better on state assessments and aides in improving students’ social-emotional wellbeing, according to administrators.
OTHER BUSINESS
Board members received an update on the district’s financial audit for fiscal year 2022. April Swartz, owner of accounting firm Varney and Associates, said the audit was clean. The district started FY 2022 with about $104 million in total funds, received about $35 million in outside monies, spent about $65 million, and ultimately ended the fiscal year with about $78 million.
The board also approved the purchase of a new metal roof coating and HVAC units for the district transportation barn from McCownGordon Construction of Manhattan for $71,725.