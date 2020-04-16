Despite the pandemic, work continues on the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) on the north end of K-State’s campus, and the facility could play a future role in fighting future pandemics.
Operations and construction on the $1.25 billion facility remains on track, said NBAF spokesperson Katie Pawlosky, and the Department of Homeland Security is working with the project’s team to help mitigate any delays in construction as a result of the pandemic.
“Most of our USDA operations team is teleworking and continuing to move forward with hiring and onboarding new employees and preparing to make the NBAF mission a reality,” she said.
The Department of Homeland Security in December will hand the facility off to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the USDA will take another few years to hire the facility’s eventual 400 personnel and implement operating procedures. Once the facility begins full operations in late 2023, it will serve as a first line of defense of the nation’s $3.9 trillion in agriculture, food production and food processing industries against biological threats.
The facility will include a high-containment, biosafety level 4, which provides a safe area for researchers to work with some of the world’s deadliest or infectious animal diseases. It will be the first of its kind for livestock in the U.S.
Ken Burton, USDA coordinator for NBAF, said in March that NBAF will play a key role in the nation’s future.
“NBAF’s vision is to create a safer and more resilient America through a world-class, connected science facility for large animal agricultural research, training and diagnostics,” he said.
In assessing the current coronavirus pandemic, researchers believe the virus may have originated in an animal, likely a bat, in late 2019. Since the facility is not yet operational, the USDA’s NBAF staff are not involved in any COVID-19 research at the moment, but Pawlosky said the facility’s future animal-related work could help support other research and countermeasure efforts.
Pawlosky said the Manhattan facility will transition more than 60 years of experience and research from the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York.
NBAF also will host the Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (FADDL), which will work on rapidly detecting and responding to high-consequence, foreign animal diseases like foot-and-mouth disease and African swine fever.
“Being able to identify these diseases in animals as soon as possible is critical to minimizing the impact on public health,” Pawlosky said. “The training facilities at NBAF will allow us to double the number of veterinarians trained by the FADDL team every year as part of the Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostician Course, which provides an opportunity for federal and state veterinarians to see these diseases in real time so they can better understand them and know what to look for should an outbreak occur.”