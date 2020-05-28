Construction workers are back on site at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility after officials announced Tuesday a worker had tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials had stopped work to investigate potentially contaminated areas and materials and to start disinfecting procedures.
While officials do not anticipate any substantial delays in construction from the brief stoppage, coronavirus-related delays had already set the $1.25 billion project back at least two and a half months from its planned May 2021 facility commissioning.
Since the worker is from outside the county, that person isn’t counted in the Riley County Health Department’s case totals. Project officials did not provide the worker’s gender, age or county of residence.
Workers are not being routinely tested for COVID-19, but officials said they are required to wear face coverings, follow social distancing protocols and answer health screening questions upon arrival to the site.