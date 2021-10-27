The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) progress is delayed again.
Federal officials said NBAF construction is estimated to finish in spring 2022 with the commissioning of the facility happening in summer 2022. Officials said earlier this year that “substantial completion” of construction would happen in October.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working together to get the facility open.
The federal government said in December 2020 USDA and DHS would address technology upgrades and equipment installation. In a statement to The Mercury, Homeland Security now says the upgrades and installations are taking longer than expected.
“The technology efficacy of the building is of the utmost importance and is a critical aspect of standing up this facility,” Tim Barr, NBAF program manager for Homeland Security, said in a written statement. “We are testing individual systems and testing again as systems are integrated with other systems, so it is very difficult to predict how long it will take to ensure each system is working as intended given the complexities of the facility.”
Once completed, NBAF, a biosafety level 4 lab slated to replace the Plum Island facility, will play a leading role in the nation’s defense against agriculture- and livestock-related diseases.
USDA began managing operations and maintenance in the facility earlier this month.