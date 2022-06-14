Construction has officially ended for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, the federal lab in the works for more than 15 years in Manhattan.
When the big moment came a few weeks ago, project manager Tim Barr said there was no celebration or cheering, really.
Barr has been leading the team that’s constructing the $1.25 billion animal and zoonotic disease lab in a partnership between the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Agriculture, which will take ownership of the facility when commissioning is complete.
“A few smiles around the office and with DHS leadership back in DC,” he said. “There wasn’t a large celebration; we’re saving that for when we’re done with commissioning. That’s the really big milestone.”
That milestone is set for the end of the summer, though Barr declined to give a specific date.
Commissioning of the facility involves testing various systems and components, both individually and as overall systems, to ensure the systems and components function as designed. The planning for commissioning function began as far back as 2010 during the design process, Barr said.
“The actual commissioning function for certain components, actually begins at the vendor shop,” he said. “So if there’s a piece of equipment that a vendor is manufacturing, the contractor goes to the shop and witnesses various tests that take place in the shop before it’s even shipped here. Then once it’s shipped here, individual items are tested, and then systems that are composed of multiple items are tested all together to make sure they work. That’s kind of the basic concept.”
Officials are in the midst of safety drills and inspections now, which include everything from basic evacuation drills to complex system evaluations.
But the facility faced one real-life test this week when a storm that produced tornadoes passed through the area.
Barr said one thing officials are doing working on is “failure testing.”
“That’s where we intentionally (certain systems), just so we make sure we understand the impact on the rest of the systems,” he said. “No matter that it’s highly, highly unlikely that certain of these systems fail, but still, just from a system recovery standpoint to understand what those impacts are if that were to happen.
“And then clearly one of the biggest elements of testing over the last year that have been done is the automated shutdown in the event of a tornado, which by the way we did not have to use last weekend.”
Barr said the winds, which reportedly reached up to 100 miles an hour in parts of Manhattan relatively near the K-State campus and NBAF, were not enough to trigger the system that shuts down airflow to contain pathogens if a tornado does hit the building.
“Basically that’s the system that automatically shuts down airflow of containment to basically seal the containment portion of the facility, and since there’s thousands of cubic feet of air per minute moving in and out of containment and all that air going through the high-efficiency particulate air filters — the HEPA filters — this actually is a complex sequence to make sure you shut down everything in the right sequence so as not to create a vacuum in the ductwork or overpressure the ductwork,” Barr said. “So that’s one of the main elements of the facility’s safety that has been successfully tested.”
He said if a tornado approached, air pressure sensors would detect the rapid pressure change that comes with a tornado or extremely high winds and trigger an automatic shutdown. He said officials also can do a manual shutdown.
NBAF director Alfonso Clavijo said hiring of staff to support all the operational units is about 85% complete. That’s 247 employees out of 288 needed.
From these numbers, about 200 employees have been onboarded virtually, he said.
“That’s a huge accomplishment considering everything that is required for the new employees to be fully functional as soon as they join NBAF,” Clavijo said.
He said the facility has a few members of its science team hired, though not that many.
“We will have more than 100 join over the next couple of years as we transition the USDA science mission from the Plum Island Animal Disease Center to continue at NBAF and the science activity at NBAF.”
Once everything is operational and fully transitioned, he said the plan is to have about 400 full-time employees.