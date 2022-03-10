As crews complete construction on the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF), the facility has earned a gold star for environmentally friendly design, the federal government announced Wednesday.
NBAF is under construction on the north end of the Kansas State University campus.
It is the first federal biocontainment laboratory in the United States to earn gold certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program, according to a report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate.
The certification is developed by the U.S. Green Building Council. It means that NBAF exceeded expectations for sustainable development.
It’s also a sign that the 700,000-square-foot, $1.25 billion lab is nearly complete. The target date is spring 2022.
“The NBAF is an advanced biocontainment laboratory dedicated to the investigation of diseases that pose a threat to both the animal agricultural industry and public health in the United States,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, senior official performing duties of the under secretary for S&T. “The NBAF will be a national asset to meet the needs of the homeland security mission.”
Once completed, NBAF, a biosafety level 4 lab slated to replace the Plum Island facility, will play a leading role in the nation’s defense against agriculture- and livestock-related diseases.
“Labs like the NBAF can be quite energy intensive. Having achieved a sustainable design and efficient interior systems helps the federal government be good stewards of resources while providing a safe and secure setting for animals in the facility and the people who work in and around it,” said Timothy Barr, S&T NBAF Program Manager. “We’re excited about what this facility can achieve not only for our partners and the agricultural defense mission, but also in terms of sustainability.”
DHS, in coordination with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), led the design of NBAF. The USDA will own, manage, and operate the facility once construction and commissioning activities are complete.