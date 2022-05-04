Alma Creamery employees Nancy Brown, left and Melissa Bolinder, right, brought Bridget Everett gifts during a Bridget Everett Day celebration on Tuesday in City Park. Everett’s HBO show, “Somebody Somewhere,” is set in Manhattan, and the network recently renewed it for a second season.
Alma Creamery employees Nancy Brown, left and Melissa Bolinder, right, brought Bridget Everett gifts during a Bridget Everett Day celebration on Tuesday in City Park. Everett’s HBO show, “Somebody Somewhere,” is set in Manhattan, and the network recently renewed it for a second season.
Bridget Everett was somebody somewhere in City Park on Tuesday.
Everett, a Manhattan native, recently reached new levels of fame with her HBO show, “Somebody Somewhere,” which is set in Manhattan. Everett was in town to celebrate the proclamation of Bridget Everett Day in her hometown and spent an hour and a half in front of Johnny Kaw in City Park signing autographs and taking photos with Manhattanites.
“It’s overwhelming but really cool,” Everett said. “I feel really appreciated and embraced.”
“Somebody Somewhere” premiered in January and stars Everett as Sam, a woman who moves back to her hometown of Manhattan following the death of her sister. HBO recently renewed the show for a second season.
Some of Everett’s former teachers had come to see her and get photos Tuesday, which she said was “very moving.”
“You don’t really think people are tracking what you’re doing, so it’s nice to feel that,” she said.
Some family and friends also came to the park, and Everett said it was special to have them there for the event.
“These are the people that made you, the people that shaped you, so I’m happy that they’re here,” she said.
Everett said her day had started at The Chef, one of her favorite spots to visit whenever she’s in town.
“I’d do it twice a day if I could,” she said.
Some of her other must-stop places are Aggieville, especially Varsity Donuts, and Vista Drive-In. The newest is the taco truck Frida’s.
Everett, who graduated from Manhattan High in 1990, said it was hard to believe that the town was paying so much attention to her and that she has the life and career she does.
“If the high school me could see this happening right now, there’s no way I would believe it,” she said. “I never took the time to dream the kind of life I have right now.”
Because her show is set in her hometown, Everett said she wanted to represent all of its complexities and all of the types of people who live here, from the military to the LGBT community to college students.
“We didn’t want to make a joke of it,” she said. “We just wanted to represent the place I grew up.”
She said she also wanted to show the sense of community that exists in Manhattan, exemplified in people like her brother Brad, a former mayor of Manhattan who still lives in town.
“Brad’s all about community and helping out the neighbor and doing such-and-such for so-and-so,” she said. “I think that’s just a really warm, inviting, wonderful story to tell.”