The executive director of the Kansas Association for Native American Education (KANAE) says school districts must teach students about Native Americans in the present tense.
Alex Red Corn said now is the perfect time for local education leaders — like those in the Manhattan-Ogden School District — to “take a harder look at some out-of-date practices.” Red Corn, also an assistant professor and educational leadership coordinator for Indigenous Partnerships in the College of Education at K-State, previously has advised district officials on how to implement more in-depth Native American-focused lessons into the curriculum.
The USD 383 school board was set to discuss the issue of the Manhattan High School Indian mascot and imagery during its meeting Wednesday evening.
School board vice president Kristin Brighton had the topic added to the district’s meeting agenda to “get everyone else’s temperature” on the matter.
Last July, board members voted 4-3 to revisit ideas for changing the mascot. Brighton, board president Jurdene Coleman, and fellow board members Karla Hagemeister and Katrina Lewison were in favor of reconsidering the issue. Darell Edie, Curt Herrman and Brandy Santos were against it. Coleman and Lewison did not seek re-election this year. New board members Christine Weixelman and Jayme Morris-Hardeman are split on the mascot issue; Weixelman has previously said she would not support changing the mascot, while Morris-Hardeman has told The Mercury she would seek to change out the Indian symbol and imagery.
Red Corn, a citizen of the Osage Nation, said the “intent to honor” historic Native American figures through mascots or branding has “made this a really tough conversation for people to engage in.”
“One of the best things people can do is to make sure their students are learning about American Indians in more complex ways than what mascots offer,” Red Corn said.
Brighton said earlier this month that she would like to see the mascot changed for the MHS rededication ceremony planned next year, following the completion of school renovations in fall 2022. At the Nov. 3 school board meeting, she said this move would be “in no way trying to disrespect” Coach Frank Prentup, for whom some people say the mascot was chosen. Prentup, who was of Native American descent, taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname “Chief.” The Indian mascot was adopted in 1940. In 2018, the district had a dedication ceremony renaming the high school commons area after Prentup as part of a compromise to keep the Indians name and image.
The USD 383 board decided in 2016 to enhance Native American curriculum at the high school while maintaining the Indian name and symbol. The high school offers a “Cultural and Ethnic Awareness” class as an elective, which includes discussions on various groups of people including Native, Black, Asian and Hispanic as well as religious groups.
Red Corn said moving past the limited education opportunities mascots have to offer means “taking a look at curriculum,” as well as courses offered and choices in resources available to students about Indigenous peoples.
“It’s asking hard questions about, ‘Are we representing the contemporary Indian,’” Red Corn said, “and preparing students to go out into the world and understand the complex reality American Indians live today.”
Red Corn said the change in the stereotypes about American Indians needs to be “bottom-up, sideways, and top-down,” starting with the way students learn about them. He said a connection can be drawn between school curricular systems and the way Native Americans are portrayed in the media students consume, including textbooks and library books.
“They all tend to prop up the exact same imagery about the sepia-toned, stuck-in-the past Indian,” Red Corn said. “People need to recognize that the mascot discussion is a first step to pushing back against these learning habits.”
According to Red Corn, research reviewed by KANAE officials from 2008 indicated that American Indian students exposed to Indian mascots reported lower self-esteem and community worth. This included exposure to imagery “typically seen as honorable or positive.” Updated research in 2020 indicates that Native people generally oppose American Indian mascots and branding.
In 1998, KANAE leadership voted on a resolution that called for the elimination of American Indian mascots and branding in Kansas schools. In July, the state Commission on Racial Equity and Justice, created by Gov. Laura Kelly, released guidance suggesting all schools shall “review and eliminate” the use of Native American mascots, nicknames, or imagery.
The Shawnee Mission School district banned American Indian mascots in January, and a Wichita school board voted in February to get rid of the “Redskins” name at Wichita North High School. In Manhattan, the conversation about the use of the Indian mascot has circulated since at least 1992.