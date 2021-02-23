As brutal winter weather gives way to spring sunshine, the National Weather Service office in Topeka is offering annual storm spotter talks in a different format.
Starting Tuesday, the NWS Topeka office will hold seven planned virtual spotter talks through the end of March. Each talk will last around one hour and focus on similar topics of past presentations, including information on how to identify different aspects of severe thunderstorm structure, why storm spotters are still an important part of the safety network in Kansas, and how to properly identify storm features which could indicate the development of a tornado.
Registration for the talks is open on the National Weather Service Topeka website at weather.gov/top/spottertalks. These talks are open to any interested members of the public.
The first two programs take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. After this week, all spotter talks are scheduled for Thursdays at 7 p.m. through March 25.
Online training classes are also available for people who wish to become a storm spotter for their county. The courses cover basic storm spotting concepts and are split into two modules over two hours.